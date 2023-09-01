Police arraign man for allegedly fraudulently obtaining N3.8m

Ikeja, Sept. 1, 2023.

A 29-year-old tiler, Kamorudeen Yisa, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N3.8 million on false pretences of buying and fixing marbles for one Mrs Omotayo Badamosi.

The defendant, who resides at Agege, Lagos State, is charged with obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Evenlyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in November 2022 at Pen- Cinema, Agege.

Ehieniua said that the defendant obtained N3.8 million from Badamosi.on false pretences of buying and fixing marbles in her kitchen.

The prosecutor said that the defendant absconded after collecting the sum, in contravention of Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr M. A. Adegbaye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)