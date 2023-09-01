Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Police arraign man for allegedly fraudulently obtaining N3.8m

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Sept. 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 29-year-old tiler, Kamorudeen Yisa, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N3.8 million on false pretences of buying and fixing marbles for one Mrs Omotayo Badamosi.

The defendant,  who resides at Agege, Lagos State, is charged with obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Evenlyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences  in November 2022 at Pen- Cinema, Agege.

Ehieniua said that the defendant obtained N3.8 million from Badamosi.on false pretences of buying and fixing marbles in her kitchen.

The prosecutor said that  the defendant absconded after collecting the sum, in contravention of Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr M. A. Adegbaye, granted the defendant bail in the sum  of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court dismisses suit seeking to reinstate Ayu as PDP national chairman
Next article
Federal, states, LGs share N4.37trn FAAC allocations Jan-June 2023 – NEITI
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gabonese Coup: The fault is not in the electorate – Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news, New York -
THE scenario has various strands of familiarity. I mean...

Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

Naija247news, New York -
By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator...

Dele Momodu: Wike is not bigger than PDP, He must be disciplined

Naija247news, New York -
Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications...

Four 2023 Opposition Presidential Candidates Beg Tinubu For Appointments

Naija247news, New York -
Four former presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gabonese Coup: The fault is not in the electorate – Owei Lakemfa

Africanism 0
THE scenario has various strands of familiarity. I mean...

Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

Opinion 0
By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator...

Dele Momodu: Wike is not bigger than PDP, He must be disciplined

Political parties 0
Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights