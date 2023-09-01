Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

PDP crisis: Court dismisses suit seeking to reinstate Ayu as Nat’l Chairman

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

A Benue State High Court in Gboko, presided over by Justice D.M. Igyuse has dismissed a suit seeking to set aside the suspension of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and have him reinstated as National Chairman of the party.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The suit was filed by one Nongo Ordue on behalf of the 17 member executives of Dr. Ayu’s Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, seeking an order setting aside the suspension of the former National Chairman of the PDP from the party.

The plaintiffs among other prayers, also sought an order of the court reinstating Dr. Ayu as the National Chairman of the PDP.

In his reply to the suit, counsel to the PDP, Clement Mue, submitted that the judgment of a Makurdi High Court in Utaan against Ayu, which was marked MHC/85/2023 had sufficiently addressed the issues raised in the claim of the plaintiffs.

Mue argued that the suit was therefore caught up by a bar known in legal parlance as ‘estoppel.’

Mue informed the court that “Senator Ayu had since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the decision of the court.”

He argued that “hearing and determining the suit would amount to sitting on an appeal against the earlier decision of a court of coordinate jurisdiction.”

The PDP counsel urged the court to hold that the suit before it amounted to “an abuse of court process.”

In his judgment, Justice Igyuse pointed out that the plaintiffs had filed a similar claim in suit No. GHC/36/2023 between themselves as plaintiffs, including Dr. Ayu who was the 18th plaintiff and the said suit was struck out by High Court 3, Gboko on June 27, 2023 on the application of J.T. Injua who told the court that the said claim had been filed by the present plaintiffs’ counsel, Nongo Ordue.

Justice Igyuse agreed with the submission of Mr. Mue and accordingly dismissed the suit, describing it as “the worst form of abuse of court process.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
French Spring Or Revolution In Africa? by Richard Odusanya
Next article
Man-Made Poverty Responsible For Wave Of Coups In Africa – Nigeria’s Falana says
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Without France’s military presence, there will be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger – Macron

Naija247news, New York -
Without France’s military operations in the Sahel, “there would...

Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s marriage crash

Naija247news, New York -
Nollywood sensation, Bolanle Ninalowo made a heart-wrenching disclosure on Friday. Via his...

CBN Alerts Banks of $1 Billion Counterfeiting Scheme, Directs Search For Suspects

Naija247news, New York -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed Nigerian...

Until We Get Right Leaders, Coups Will Continue In Africa – Prof Okenwa

Naija247news, New York -
African countries should embrace true democracy, otherwise the continent...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Without France’s military presence, there will be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger – Macron

Geopolitics 0
Without France’s military operations in the Sahel, “there would...

Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s marriage crash

Lifestyle News 0
Nollywood sensation, Bolanle Ninalowo made a heart-wrenching disclosure on Friday. Via his...

CBN Alerts Banks of $1 Billion Counterfeiting Scheme, Directs Search For Suspects

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed Nigerian...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights