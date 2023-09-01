Oligopolistic Control Hinders Nigeria’s Inflation Battle, Study Reveals

A central bank official has emphasized the necessity for reforms in Nigeria to enhance competition and diminish the influence of major corporations in regulating the prices of goods and services within Africa’s most populous nation.

Kingsley Obiora, the Deputy Governor responsible for Economic Policy at the Central Bank of Nigeria, expressed concerns regarding the low level of competition, asserting that it hampers the effectiveness of monetary policy tools aimed at stabilizing prices.

These remarks were made in a recent paper published on the Social Science Research Network, where Obiora examined the operations of 151 companies listed on the Nigerian stock exchange to evaluate their impact on inflation.

In the study, it was revealed that these companies function as oligopolies in ten different sectors, including agriculture, real estate, financial services, healthcare, oil and gas, and services.

In each of these sectors, the top three or top five firms control over 60% of the market share, enabling them to manipulate prices as per their discretion. The insurance sector stands as an exception, with the market leader holding approximately 23% of sales, while the remaining entities share a nearly equal market.

Nigeria has been grappling with an annual inflation rate that reached an 18-year high of 24.1% in July.

This surge was attributed to increased transport costs and escalating food prices, following the removal of a fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s government assumed power.

This inflationary trend compelled the central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate to a record 18.75% in July, marking a 725-basis point increase since May of the previous year.

To combat the adverse effects of market concentration on price growth, regulatory authorities are being urged to implement reforms aimed at fostering a more competitive environment.

Obiora stressed that these reforms should be complemented by robust anti-competition measures, including rigorous enforcement of anti-trust, trade, and competition laws.

Additionally, the central bank is expected to play a more proactive role in comprehending market structures and fostering a competitive business landscape, ultimately aiming to achieve long-term inflation stability at a lower rate.