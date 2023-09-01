Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Nollywood Actor Ninalowo and wife breaks up after 16yrs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bolanle Ninalowo also known as Nino is a Nigerian actor and film producer.

The Nigerian actor announced that his 16 years marriage to his wife Bunmi, has come to the end of the road.

Bolanle in a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, disclosed that he has parted ways with his wife Bunmi.

He wrote:

“Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road!

“A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.

“A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

“A sad reality that screams that I wont live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.

“May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all i have done wrong if that be the case.

“In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions.

Sad but real and true!

“Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from.

“The journey thus far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life.

“Heart broken but not shattered yet I stand tall as I break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family & I.

“My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

“Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children!

God bless all 🙏🏾”.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Are Coups in Africa still a good thing? by Tony Ogunlowo
Next article
Gabon Coup Chief To Be Sworn In As ‘Transitional President’ Monday
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gabonese Coup: The fault is not in the electorate – Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news, New York -
THE scenario has various strands of familiarity. I mean...

Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

Naija247news, New York -
By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator...

Dele Momodu: Wike is not bigger than PDP, He must be disciplined

Naija247news, New York -
Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications...

Four 2023 Opposition Presidential Candidates Beg Tinubu For Appointments

Naija247news, New York -
Four former presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gabonese Coup: The fault is not in the electorate – Owei Lakemfa

Africanism 0
THE scenario has various strands of familiarity. I mean...

Setting a New Agenda for Akpabio’s Senate by Kassim Afegbua

Opinion 0
By September 26, the Nigerian Senate, headed by Senator...

Dele Momodu: Wike is not bigger than PDP, He must be disciplined

Political parties 0
Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights