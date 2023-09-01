Menu
Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s marriage crash

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nollywood sensation, Bolanle Ninalowo made a heart-wrenching disclosure on Friday.

Via his verified Instagram account, Ninalowo that he and his wife, Bunmi, have decided to go their separate ways.

In a poignant and lengthy message, he openly acknowledged that he had come to terms with the painful reality that their journey together had reached its breaking point

In his words

“Finally i accept the reality of the End to a Road!
A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!
A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.
A sad reality i prayed, nutured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.
A sad reality i now have to accept as i realize that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!
A sad reality that screams that i wont live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.
May God help me and reward me with all i truly deserve or punish me for all i have done wrong if that be the case.
In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions.
Sad but real and true!
Now i have to do and be better for the sake of the same children i fought so hard never to be seperated from.
The journey thus far only makes me stronger as i come to terms with what i truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life.
Heart broken but not shattered yet i stand tall as i break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family & I.
My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.
Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children!
God bless all.”

See the post below:

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

