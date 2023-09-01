NLC To Commence Two Days Warning Strike

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the masses.

The strike is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 5.

President Bola Tinubu had declared an end on subsidy within his first hour in office, tripling the price of petrol from N197 per litre to N617.

NLC had kicked against subsidy removal and staged a nationwide protest to call on government not to plunge the masses into hardship.