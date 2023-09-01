Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomacy

Nigeria’s President Tinubu to attend G20 summit in India to promote investment

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu plans to attend the G20 summit in India this month to try to promote foreign investment in Africa’s largest economy and mobilize global capital to develop infrastructure, his spokesman said on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tinubu has embarked on the country’s boldest reforms in decades, which have been welcomed by investors. However, reforms have brought additional hardship to Nigerians already dealing with a cost of living crisis.

The country’s main unions plan to go on strike next week and an stage an indefinite shutdown later this month.

“The focus of the summit will be heavily predicated on the urgent need to attract foreign direct investment … and to ensure that we are able to mobilize private capital from around the world toward the development of Nigeria’s public infrastructure,” Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

The summit in India will hold on Sept 9 and 10.

Nigeria wants to encourage investments rather than rely on borrowing to create jobs, its finance minister said on Monday, as the new government tries to revive the West African nation.

Tinubu inherited a struggling economy with record debt, shortages of foreign exchange and fuel, a weak naira currency, inflation at a near two-decade high, skeletal power supplies and falling oil production due to crude theft and underinvestment.

Ngelale said Tinubu will meet leaders from Brazil, India, South Korea and Germany on the sidelines of the G20.

Tinubu also plans to meet Indian executives, including Jindal Steel and Power Company, among others, Ngelale said.

Airtel’s Africa (AAF.L), owned by India’s Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), is Nigeria’s third-biggest listed firm.

Tinubu has called for more U.S. investment in his country after accepting an invitation by U.S. President Joe Biden to meet later this month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Saudi Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares – WSJ3
Next article
Shell to sell home energy business in UK, Germany to Octopus Energy
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023

Naija247news, New York -
Nigerian banks witnessed a surge in fraud incidents, with...

Shell to sell home energy business in UK, Germany to Octopus Energy

Naija247news, New York -
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on...

Saudi Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares – WSJ3

Naija247news, New York -
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is considering...

Oil rises to highest in over seven months on supply worries

Naija247news, New York -
Russia promises to unveil new OPEC+ supply cut deal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian banks post N6.03 billion loss in 2023

Analysis 0
Nigerian banks witnessed a surge in fraud incidents, with...

Shell to sell home energy business in UK, Germany to Octopus Energy

Big Tech 0
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on...

Saudi Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares – WSJ3

Big Oil 0
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is considering...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights