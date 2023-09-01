“May God remove every giant in your families”- May Edochie Prays for fans

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

May Edochie has taken to Instagram to appreciate and thank her followers for “standing in the gap with prayers for her and her family”.

The business woman who is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, also prayed that God removes “every giant” in the families of her followers.

She wrote;

“I appreciate y’all my amazing fam for standing in the gap with prayers for me and my family. May God remove every giant in your families. The God that breaks waters will break our water. Love always.” (www.naija247news.com).