Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“May God remove every giant in your families”- May Edochie Prays for fans

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

May Edochie has taken to Instagram to appreciate and thank her followers for “standing in the gap with prayers for her and her family”.

The business woman who is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, also prayed that God removes “every giant” in the families of her followers.

She wrote;

“I appreciate y’all my amazing fam for standing in the gap with prayers for me and my family. May God remove every giant in your families. The God that breaks waters will break our water. Love always.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists,Gun Down Six,Captured One in Borno
Next article
Coup scare: Sit-tight leaders move against their military
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Angry Mob Beat Robbery Suspect To Death In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robber has...

Our 16 years in power were Nigeria’s golden years, PDP boasts

Peters Anene, News Editor -
September 1,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described its...

Police arrest Security guard, teacher for raping Kwara teenagers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kwara State Command of the Nigeria...

Bad governance responsible for banditry, kidnapping in N-west —Shettima

Peters Anene, News Editor -
September 1,2023. Kashim Shettima Nigeria vice president has said poor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Angry Mob Beat Robbery Suspect To Death In Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robber has...

Our 16 years in power were Nigeria’s golden years, PDP boasts

Politics & Govt News 0
September 1,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described its...

Police arrest Security guard, teacher for raping Kwara teenagers

Security News 0
September 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kwara State Command of the Nigeria...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights