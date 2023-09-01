Lawyers angry as Portable performs at NBA Conference

September 1, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian Singer Portable, performed at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

While performing, Portable, who appeared shirtless, surprised the audience by climbing one of the huge poles erected at the conference venue.

Videos of the incident went viral across the internet, showing lawyers looking on in dismay and shouting in fear, but Portable paid no attention to their screams.

The lawyers, who had patiently waited for the program to start, were stunned when Portable was unveiled as the artist of the night.

Some of the lawyers were left disappointed with his performance and walked out of the conference in protest.

Many expressed their dissatisfaction with the choice of Portable as a special guest artist at such a highly respected event.

On the other hand, some lawyers chose to remain and witness the performance by the contentious artist.(www.naija247news.com).