I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion about Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen not leaving Champions League club, Napoli for a mouth-watering move to oil-rich Saudi Arabi

This summer, Al Hilal ‘submitted a £120.3M offer for the Napoli striker as the Saudi Pro League side ‘tried to lure the Nigerian striker to the Middle East with £1M-per-week wages’.

But, Osimhen rejected the deal and preferred to remain with the Serie A champions.

Esin now says that Osimhen should have accepted the offer considering the fact that a deal of this nature only comes once in a lifetime.

“To be sincere, I would have accepted the offer from the Saudi Pro League club if I was in Osimhen’s shoes because it’s a life time offer that comes just once.” He told Complete Sports.

“One thing Osimhen must understand again is that players have limited time to enjoy their career and God forbid, if injury set in, the player’s worth might decline.

“At the end of the day, how much did Napoli pay to get Osimhen. They would have gotten double of the money. Right now, he is the hottest striker in Europe after Haaland.

“Since age is on his side, I hope he stays injury free but if you ask me, I would have joined the Saudi club.”