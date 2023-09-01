Menu
Geopolitics

Gabon Coup Chief To Be Sworn In As ‘Transitional President’ Monday

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Gabon’s new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema will be sworn in as “transitional president” on Monday at the constitutional court, coup leaders said.

Oligui will “phase in transitional institutions”, Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesman for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) said on state TV on Thursday, a day after rebel officers overthrew President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

No details were given on the duration of the transitional institutions.

All general secretaries, ministerial offices, director generals and officials of state services have been instructed “to ensure in the immediate future the effective resumption of work and continuity of the functioning of all public services”, the spokesman said.

Gabon will also respect all its commitments at home and abroad, the army chiefs pledged.

Oligui “would like to reassure all donors, development partners as well as state creditors that all provisions will be taken to guarantee respect for our country’s commitments both externally and internally,” the spokesman added.

