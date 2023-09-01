Four 2023 Opposition Presidential Candidates Beg Tinubu For Appointments

Four former presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections have pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include them in his ‘Government of National Competence’.

Naija247News reports that the opposition presidential candidates met with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, begging for inclusion in the administration of President Tinubu.

Some of the presidential candidates who met with Ganduje at the National Secretariat of the party included those of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), National Rescue Movement )NRM) Action Peoples Party, APP, among others.

The presidential candidate of NRM, Felix Osakwe, who spoke on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates, said they are for the peace and development of Nigeria, hence their refusal to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Recall that Tinubu, before his swearing-in as President, called for a Government of National Unity and would go beyond that to establish a ‘Government of National Competence’.