Fake news: Tony Elumelu, denies claims that President Tinubu plans to make him CBN governor

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Fake news – Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, denies claims that President Tinubu plans to make him CBN governor

False news – Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, denies claims that President Tinubu plans to make him CBN governor
Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, has denied claims that President Tinubu plans to make him the next governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Elumelu dismissed the claim while reacting to a post by an X user. See below…

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

