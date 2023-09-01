ECOWAS Military Force In Niger Still on the Table — Nigeria’s Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said all diplo­matic options will be exhausted with the junta in Niger Republic before any last resort of military intervention comes into the picture.

He insisted that any forceful remov­al of a democratic government remains “wholly unacceptable.”

The president reissued the threat while receiving the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mu­hammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

In Tinubu’s words, the alternative of kinetic intervention in Niger Republic had not been jettisoned.

“I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copy cats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped.

“We are neighbours with Ni­ger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken. Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together,” the president warned.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, under General Abdulsa­lami Abubakar, instituted a nine-month transition programme in 1998, and it proved very success­ful, leading the country into a new era of democratic governance.

The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military author­ities are sincere.

“Your Eminence, please don’t get tired, you will still go back there. The soldiers’ action is un­acceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger,” the president affirmed.

On the hardship faced by many Nigerians post-fuel subsidy removal, the president assured that all ongoing reforms will lib­erate and reposition the economy, which will benefit the majority of the population in terms of opportunities, infrastructure, healthcare and education.

“Nigeria is headed for a prom­ise. Our diversity will turn into prosperity, not adversity. We will build a country that our children will be proud of,” the president assured.

The president told the dele­gation that the Federal Govern­ment had opened talks with state governments to provide land for the proper sustenance of ani­mals with a view to developing pan-national animal husbandry and agro-allied production and processing facilities for mass export, job creation and revenue generation.

“If Nigeria is still looking for vaccines for basic health issues; if infant and maternal mortality is rampant, then we should ex­amine ourselves. I will commit to consulting with other leaders, like the NSCIA, and we will meet the needs of our people,” he said.

In his contribution at the meeting, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the president had budgeted N50 billion to support the ongoing rebuilding of lives and property in the North-West and North-East, and with a new focus on dialogue to address secu­rity challenges.

The Sultan of Sokoto pledged “one hundred percent loyalty” to the president, affirming that a leader can only reach a position by the will of God, and not man.

His Eminence assured the president that the NSCIA will be available to advice and support President Tinubu to realise his dream for the country, adding that “God will hold all leaders to account, in justice and fairness.”

He suggested that the distri­bution of palliatives across the country should be monitored and augmented, where it fails to reach some of the people who remain in dire need.

“I honestly believe we will come out of the challenges stronger,” the Sultan of Sokoto concluded.