Law and Order

Court dismisses suit seeking to reinstate Ayu as PDP national chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

September 1,2023.

A lawsuit seeking to set aside the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been struck out by a Benue state high court in Gboko.

The plaintiff, Nongo Ordue who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the 17-member executive of Ayu’s Igyorov council ward of Gboko LGA, also asked the court to reinstate Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP.

However, Clement Mue, counsel to the PDP, argued that the lawsuit constituted an abuse of the court process as a similar case was filed before a high court in Makurdi and sufficiently addressed the issues raised by the plaintiff.

Justice D.M Igyuse who presided over the case, described it as an abuse of the court process. Before dismissing the lawsuit, he described it as “the worst form of abuse of court process”.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

