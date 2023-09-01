Coup scare: Sit-tight leaders move against their military

September 1,2023.

Disturbed by the rising wave of coups on the continent, African countries have started reshuffling their military and taking measures to avert it.

With Gabon coup leaders saying yesterday that General Brice Oligui Nguema would be sworn in as “transitional president” on Monday at the constitutional court, African leaders were working on a response to officers in Gabon who ousted President Ali Bongo and installed Nguema as head of state.

Gabon is the latest African country to be struck by coup after Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad and Sudan.

Rwanda retires 12 generals, Cameroon reshuffles military

Concerned over the coup scare, the Rwandan and Cameroonian governments have reshuffled their military in what is believed to be a reaction to the recent coups in Niger and Gabon.

According to a Rwandan national newspaper, News Times, the government approved the retirement of 12 Generals and several officers.

The publication stated that the retirements were announced on Wednesday, August 30, in a statement issued by Rwanda Defence Force.

Those retired included two four-star generals, James Kabarebe and Fred Ibingira, two three-star generals, Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi.

Kabarebe and Kayonga had previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of RDF, while the other two were service chiefs.

The statement read: “The President has also approved the retirement of 83 senior officers, six junior officers and 86 senior non-commissioned officers, 678 whose contracts ended and 160 medical discharges.”

Cameroon too

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya also reshuffled the military, with new appointments.

This was contained in a statement signed by Biya, that is being circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter. The statement was written in French, the country’s official language of communication.

The statement announced new appointments to the Controle Generale des Armees. The new controllers are Captain Ajeagah Njei Félix and Colonel Nguema Ondo Bertin Bourger.

Appointments were also made to the positions of Technical Advisers, Bureau Commissariat and Air Force Technical Inspector.

GOC asks disloyal soldiers to leave Nigerian Army

In Nigeria, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mohammed Usman, asked disloyal soldiers to leave.

Usman, who called for loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and constituted authority, also asked soldiers to be professional and exhibit total loyalty, beginning with the President, down to the top echelon of the armed forces.

Addressing soldiers at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Nigerian Army GOC noted that there were some challenges but noted that they were not peculiar to the Brigade Command.

He said: “While we are looking at the challenges and how to solve them, you have to be disciplined soldiers, you have to be loyal soldiers.

“When I mean loyalty, your loyalty must start with the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, who is the President. That’s first, and then down the ladder. Loyalty to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, down to your Brigade Commander.

“You have to be loyal. There is no room for soldiers that are not loyal to the constituted authority, no. If you are not going to be loyal, then, leave, go and do other work. But the armed forces cannot stand it if you are not loyal.

“Discipline, loyalty and top professionalism. We are bearing arms so that other people can sleep well and go about their normal activities. You also have to be hardworking. If you go on any course, make sure you do your best and be among the best. Once you have all these, you will grow in this job.”

Gabon coup chief to be sworn-in as ‘Transitional

President’ Monday Gabon’s new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema will be sworn in as “transitional president” on Monday at the constitutional court, coup leaders said.

Oligui will “phase in transitional institutions”, Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesman for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, CTRI, said on state TV, yesterday, a day after rebel officers overthrew President Ali Bongo.

No details were given on the duration of the transitional institutions.

‘’All general secretaries, ministerial offices, directors general and officials of state services have been instructed “to ensure in the immediate future the effective resumption of work and continuity of the functioning of all public services,” the spokesman said.(www.naija247news.com)