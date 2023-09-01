Menu
Lifestyle News

Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Popular stand-up comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule aka Okey Bakassi and his wife Ezinne, are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today September 1.

He took to his Instagram page this evening to celebrate his union with his wife and mother of his children.

He wrote;

”Wow, it’s 22yrs since we stood in front of God and friends and promised we’ll journey together in this tough environment called marriage. We are doing well, Zizi….better than we imagined. Thank God for his blessings. Happy anniversary, my darling wife. You know how much I love you.”

