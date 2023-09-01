Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

CBN Alerts Banks of $1 Billion Counterfeiting Scheme, Directs Search For Suspects

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed Nigerian banks and financial institutions to scrutinize their records for any ties to five individuals recently arrested in a massive $1 billion counterfeit currency scheme targeting African nations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an administrative letter dated August 23rd, the CBN directed banks to immediately check their databases and report any accounts, funds, or economic assets connected to the suspects. The directive was issued per the CBN’s anti-money laundering regulations.

The suspects – identified as Nigerian-Swedish dual citizen Dele Bolade Samson Babaola, Ghanian Kean Kwasi Arhin, Briton Netanel Jacob Weiss, and Swedes BO Nils Olof Forsanker and Peter Willi Herbert Schick – were apprehended for alleged production of $1 billion in fake currency headed to Africa.

Banks were instructed to file suspicious transaction reports to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on any ties found. Nil reports should be rendered if no connections are uncovered.

The CBN has heightened vigilance against money laundering to further safeguard Nigeria’s financial system. Earlier directives cautioned banks to monitor transactions with Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar – nations under increased scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global anti-money laundering watchdog.

By urging proactive scrutiny of the detained suspects, the CBN aims to uphold financial integrity and prevent infiltrations by counterfeit currency operations. The directive demonstrates the CBN’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s financial system from exploitation through robust detection and reporting.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Until We Get Right Leaders, Coups Will Continue In Africa – Prof Okenwa
Next article
Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s marriage crash
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Without France’s military presence, there will be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger – Macron

Naija247news, New York -
Without France’s military operations in the Sahel, “there would...

Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s marriage crash

Naija247news, New York -
Nollywood sensation, Bolanle Ninalowo made a heart-wrenching disclosure on Friday. Via his...

Until We Get Right Leaders, Coups Will Continue In Africa – Prof Okenwa

Naija247news, New York -
African countries should embrace true democracy, otherwise the continent...

We Will Not Allow President Tinubu To Lose At Tribunal – Wike

Naija247news, New York -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Without France’s military presence, there will be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger – Macron

Geopolitics 0
Without France’s military operations in the Sahel, “there would...

Nollywood Actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s marriage crash

Lifestyle News 0
Nollywood sensation, Bolanle Ninalowo made a heart-wrenching disclosure on Friday. Via his...

Until We Get Right Leaders, Coups Will Continue In Africa – Prof Okenwa

Top Stories 0
African countries should embrace true democracy, otherwise the continent...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights