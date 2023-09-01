CBN Alerts Banks of $1 Billion Counterfeiting Scheme, Directs Search For Suspects

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed Nigerian banks and financial institutions to scrutinize their records for any ties to five individuals recently arrested in a massive $1 billion counterfeit currency scheme targeting African nations.

In an administrative letter dated August 23rd, the CBN directed banks to immediately check their databases and report any accounts, funds, or economic assets connected to the suspects. The directive was issued per the CBN’s anti-money laundering regulations.

The suspects – identified as Nigerian-Swedish dual citizen Dele Bolade Samson Babaola, Ghanian Kean Kwasi Arhin, Briton Netanel Jacob Weiss, and Swedes BO Nils Olof Forsanker and Peter Willi Herbert Schick – were apprehended for alleged production of $1 billion in fake currency headed to Africa.

Banks were instructed to file suspicious transaction reports to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on any ties found. Nil reports should be rendered if no connections are uncovered.

The CBN has heightened vigilance against money laundering to further safeguard Nigeria’s financial system. Earlier directives cautioned banks to monitor transactions with Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar – nations under increased scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global anti-money laundering watchdog.

By urging proactive scrutiny of the detained suspects, the CBN aims to uphold financial integrity and prevent infiltrations by counterfeit currency operations. The directive demonstrates the CBN’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s financial system from exploitation through robust detection and reporting.