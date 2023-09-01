Menu
Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Nottingham Forest from Chelsea for £8m on 3-year deal

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Nottingham Forest from Chelsea for �8m on�three-year�deal

Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Nottingham Forest from Chelsea after signing a three-year deal at the City Ground.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Steve Cooper’s side for some time and will now join the club after spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Upon signing for Nottingham Forest, Hudson-Odoi insisted he was at the right place in his career. He said, “It’s massive for me to be here, and I can’t wait to get started. It’s a new chapter for me. I know a couple of the boys already, which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.”

“Forest is a big club which won two massive trophies in its history and I’m really excited to play at The City Ground. I know all about the atmosphere having watched a couple of times and I can’t wait to get playing in front of the Forest fans.”

Hudson-Odoi spent 16 years at Chelsea but his career at Stamford Bridge never lived up to the early potential, and he last played for the Blues in March 2022. He scored 16 goals in 126 games for the Blues and has picked up three England caps.

