Nigeria Metro News

Angry Mob Beat Robbery Suspect To Death In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robber has been beaten to death while attempting to rob a resident identified simply as Victor at Olugboso in the Agege area of Lagos State.

It was gathered on Sunday that the incident happened on August 20 after the suspect broke into Victor’s apartment at midnight and attempted to rob him of his valuables with a toy gun.

While sensing that the gun was not real, Victor challenged him and engaged him in a fight. In the process, the armed hoodlum reached for a pair of scissors in his pocket and stabbed Victor.

It was learnt that the sound of the struggle attracted the attention of some co-tenants who rushed to the scene.

A resident who spoke to our correspondent said the co-tenants intervened, overpowered the hoodlum and rescued Victor who was already inflicted with severe bodily injuries.

The resident who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the nature of the incident said, “The incident happened around 1.30 am. The occupants in the building heard the sound of people struggling.

“They traced the sound to Victor’s room and tried to rescue him. By then, he was already stabbed in the neck, including his chest and some parts of his face. They had to quickly rush him to a nearby hospital.”

Other residents who came out to witness the incident descended on the suspect and beat him to a stupor.

He later died due to the impact of the attack on him by the angry mob.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened. A pair of scissors and a toy gun were found on the suspect. The corpse has been deposited in the morgue. The victim was taken to the hospital and he is responding to treatment. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Our 16 years in power were Nigeria’s golden years, PDP boasts
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

