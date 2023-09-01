Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Al-Ittihad plans transfer record of £200MILLION for Mohamed Salah

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Saudi club Al-Ittihad ready to offer new world transfer record of £200MILLION for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool rejected £150m bid

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Saudi club Al-Ittihad ready to offer new world transfer record of �200MILLION for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool rejected �150m bid
Al-Ittihad are reportedly ready to offer £200million in their bid to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

This comes after the English club rejected an offer of £150m from the Saudi Pro League club who will carry on pushing for Salah until their window closes on September 7.

Mail Sport reported earlier this week that despite Jurgen Klopp’s determination to keep his talismanic forward, the Saudis want Salah as the symbol of the new project and are prepared to break the £198million Paris St Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Talks have been ongoing for months but have intensified in recent days with Saudi pro-League hierarchy basing themselves in Cannes in the south of France to conduct negotiations.

Liverpool director Mike Gordon rejected proposals on Thursday night and today they have re-iterated the 31-year-old is not for sale and consider the case closed.

Salah, who scored 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, is part of the club’s leadership group and signed a new three-year contract last summer, which made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu appoints 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as new NASENI boss
Next article
Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

Naija247news, New York -
Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion...

Singer, Ego loses husband in US

Naija247news, New York -
Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband...

Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

Naija247news, New York -
Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s...

Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Naija247news, New York -
Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary Popular...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

FootBall 0
Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion...

Singer, Ego loses husband in US

Lifestyle News 0
Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband...

Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

Political parties 0
Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights