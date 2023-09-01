Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

All public servants recruited towards the end of the tenure of the immediate past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu have been sacked by Abia government.

The Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, said the public servants affected are those recruited from December 2022 to date.

Maduka said in a statement;

“Following the on-going reorganization in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules I write to advise you that His Excellency, Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from December. 2022 till date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course. Please take steps to implement immediately and according to His Excellency’s directive”.

Governor Alex Otti who disclosed that the decision was taken at the State Executive Council, said they decided to reverse it in the interest of the state.