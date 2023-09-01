Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Abia government sacks workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure
All public servants recruited towards the end of the tenure of the immediate past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu have been sacked by Abia government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, said the public servants affected are those recruited from December 2022 to date.

Maduka said in a statement;

“Following the on-going reorganization in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules I write to advise you that His Excellency, Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from December. 2022 till date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course. Please take steps to implement immediately and according to His Excellency’s directive”.

Governor Alex Otti who disclosed that the decision was taken at the State Executive Council, said they decided to reverse it in the interest of the state.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Next article
Singer, Ego loses husband in US
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

Naija247news, New York -
Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion...

Singer, Ego loses husband in US

Naija247news, New York -
Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband...

Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Naija247news, New York -
Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary Popular...

Al-Ittihad plans transfer record of £200MILLION for Mohamed Salah

Naija247news, New York -
Saudi club Al-Ittihad ready to offer new world transfer...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I wished Victor Osimhen should have accepted £120.3M transfer to Saudi Arabia Says Etim Esin

FootBall 0
Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has shared his opinion...

Singer, Ego loses husband in US

Lifestyle News 0
Singer and actress, Nwakaego Iheanacho, has lost her husband...

Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Lifestyle News 0
Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary Popular...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights