Zamfara Statd Govt Vows to Reinstate Sharia Law

The State’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs has revealed the government’s commitment to revitalizing the application of Islamic law in Zamfara.

Speaking in the state capital of Gusau, the commissioner shared that he is actively seeking support from relevant stakeholders and authorities to establish a stronger presence of the Sharia legal system in the region.

He emphasized, “We ask citizens to be patient with this new administration,” as reported by Daily Post. The commissioner also urged Islamic clerics to serve the state government faithfully as counselors, maintaining their devotion to Allah.

Malam Bashiru Surajo, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, applauded Governor Dauda Lawal for appointing renowned Islamic scholar Suleiman Adamu Gummi as the Commissioner of Religious Affairs. Gummi’s appointment is aimed at revitalizing the Sharia legal system in Zamfara.

In 1999, Zamfara State Governor Ahmad Sani Yerima initiated the implementation of Sharia law as a main body of civil and criminal law in Nigeria. This led to the establishment of Islamic legal institutions in Muslim-majority states, generating significant controversy and conflicts that resulted in loss of life.

Zamfara’s earlier adoption of Sharia law led to incidents such as the amputation of a man’s right wrist in 2001 following a Sharia court judgment for theft. Despite Yerima’s role in promoting Sharia law, he was not subjected to it when he faced legal proceedings related to corruption allegations.

In a related development, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya recently ordered the immediate closure of nightclubs in the state, citing concerns about immorality and criminal activities. The state government listed the names and locations of affected clubs in its announcement.