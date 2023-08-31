Tinubu’s Dividends of democracy begins as Nyesom Wike, oversees first demolition of a multi-million naira property in Abuja.

On August 29, 2023, news emerged that the structure situated on Plot 226, Cadastral Zone A02 Wuse 1, Zone 6 District, allegedly owned by Oba Oyebade Lipede, the Alake of Egba land, was purportedly taken over by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba and Alhaji Ademu Teku. These individuals were reported to have constructed the duplex illicitly despite warnings.

Under the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, a fully completed multimillion naira duplex was razed due to its construction on an allegedly unapproved plot of land. This property, located on Plot 226, Cadastral Zone A02 Wuse 1, Zone 6 District, had been attributed to Oba Oyebade Lipede, the Alake of Egba land, yet seized and built upon by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba and Alhaji Ademu Teku, in contravention of official advisories.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, disclosed that his team undertook an exhaustive inquiry to verify the rightful plot owner, given conflicting claims by the involved parties. He emphasized that the FCTA would not entertain any leniency towards developers in violation of development regulations.

Mukhtar Galadima stated, “We demolished the duplex because somebody built without valid title and building plan approval on someone else’s land. Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of the plot, that is why we had to remove the building. We allowed the building to reach this stage before demolishing it, as we had to adhere to the established procedures. Despite receiving multiple notices to halt construction, the developer persisted in defiance of our warnings. Following our investigation, we confirmed the original allottee, compelling us to proceed with its removal. Our next steps against the developer will be determined after consulting the legal department.”

Earlier this week, SaharaReporters disclosed that the FCDA instructed its officials to compile lists of serviced and vacant land plots, along with abandoned structures, within their respective districts. Issued by the FCDA and directed to “all the sector monitors,” the memo requested submission of the aforementioned lists, accompanied by photographic documentation, by Wednesday, August 30, 2023. These directives aim to enhance oversight of land utilization and property development across the region.