Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Suspend Me If You Are Not Scared Of me -Wike To PDP

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 31,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dared his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to take action against him by suspending him or using other disciplinary sanctions.

Wike claimed that he has yet to come across a party leader who has the power to suspend or remove him from the opposition PDP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview aired on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, however, opined that he is working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who has trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda,” he said

He, however, made fun of the PDP leadership, claiming that the person attempting to have him suspended was unable to elect a governor, three senators, or any assembly members in his state, despite having given the PDP control of the governorship, the State Assembly, and the National Assembly in Rivers State.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Dangote Rice Merge to be completed via scheme of consideration
Next article
Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Sept. 19

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will address the 78th...

Naira Appreciates by 4.8% at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the US Dollar...

Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. n a move to resolve the current impasse...

Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Dangote Rice Merge to be completed via scheme of consideration

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has disclosed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Sept. 19

Politics & Govt News 0
August 31,2023. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will address the 78th...

Naira Appreciates by 4.8% at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the US Dollar...

Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in

Politics & Govt News 0
August 31,2023. n a move to resolve the current impasse...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights