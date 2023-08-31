Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in

August 31,2023.

n a move to resolve the current impasse between the Executive and the Legislative arms of the Lagos State Government over rejection of 17 cabinet nominees by the latter, members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, on Wednesday, stormed Lagos House, Marina, in a closed-door meeting with Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Mudashiru Obasa.

The council, an apex decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi – the meeting, according to a credible source, was slated for 4pm.

As of the time this report was filed, it was not clear if members of the state assembly were invited.

“I can tell you on this issue, the party is doing all that is necessary to resolve the conflict. I know the press as well as the general public mean well for our party and the country. They should give us some time to resolve the dispute in all its ramifications.”

Obasa, while shedding light on why 17 Commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Sanwo-Olu were rejected by the house, at the resumed sitting, said, “Anybody who is interested to know why we have taken such decisions they should approach the house.

“The House as a body restrained itself from exposing what was discovered during the screening exercise and we would not be forced to spill.

“The House came up with so many resolutions which the executive did not carry out. Nobody has noticed that, nobody has said anything about that.

“So, I don’t know what informed the erroneous belief that the House is fighting the governor.

We must get this right that we have our own constitutional responsibility and have exercise the responsibility by clearing some and denying some and we have our own reasons for saying no, which I believe people making inputs left and right do not have the privilege.

“We must understand what political party is all about. It is about a group of people who aspire to gain power, so we gain the power since 1999 and we have to sustain it. We must protect our party, we’ve had technocrats in the past and this would come and go but we will remain.

“So, I am trying to protect my party and I would continue to do that, but we are not going to sacrifice service to our people in the name of technocrats, no.

“We have said no and it remain so. If there is any reason for us to reverse our decision, if there is a germane and convincing reason, I think we will but not by threat. We are politicians if not for us the technocrats won’t be appointed it was due to our success that they got appointed and to our own estimation if they had not done well I think we have right to say no and we have said no.

“We are not going to be threatened but it is good to advice -a man living in a glass house not to throw stone, if not the glass may soon be shattered.”(www.naija247news.com)