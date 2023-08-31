“Pipeline Vandalism Triggers Fuel Shortages: Lagos and Ogun See Long Queues at Filling Stations”

Fuel shortages have reemerged in Lagos, Ogun, and select areas of South-Western states due to vandalism of pipelines. This issue has led to disrupted supply and long queues forming at filling stations. Reports indicate that while petrol queues have resurfaced in Lagos and Ogun, no such queues have been seen in Abuja and the Northern states. Depots in Lagos are experiencing dwindling petrol stocks, and some filling stations have even been forced to close due to the supply issues.

Queues have been observed at multiple stations, with some stretching onto major expressways, hampering traffic flow. Stations like North-West, Eterna, NNPCL, TotalEnergies, and Mobil have witnessed varying levels of queues. Notably, Conoil, Enyo, and Oando at Berger in Lagos have temporarily ceased dispensing fuel due to lack of supply.

Buba Galadima, an influential figure within the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, explained that the pipeline vandalism issue has been ongoing since July, affecting depots and petrol supply across the South-West. The situation is compounded by rising foreign exchange rates, making it difficult for depot owners to import products.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which used to be a sole importer of petrol, has been facing challenges with importation, leading to reduced supply. This has led to a situation where the demand for fuel surpasses the available supply. Despite efforts by NNPCL to enhance pipeline integrity, instances of vandalism persist.

Marketers have expressed concerns about the current state of the market, as the gap between supply and demand widens. While NNPCL aims to stabilize the market, the closure of filling stations and long queues indicate the magnitude of the challenge. Many are hoping for the rehabilitation of local refineries to alleviate the pressure on fuel supply and prevent the issue from spreading to other regions.