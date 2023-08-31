Menu
Norway to close its Mali embassy as security deteriorates

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) – Norway has decided to close Norway to close its Mali embassy as security deteriorates its embassy in Mali by the end of the year due to the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Norway’s decision to shut its Bamako embassy follows a U.N. Security Council agreement to end a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, after the military junta which seized power in July asked the force to leave.

“This will have consequences for the security of Norwegian and other diplomatic missions and international organisations in Mali,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to MINUSMA’s departure.

