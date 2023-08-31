Menu
Nigerian Army Urges Soldiers to Demonstrate Unwavering Loyalty to President Tinubu

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a recent address, Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 81 Division Nigerian Army, emphasized the importance of soldiers remaining steadfast in their loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and the established authority. Speaking to soldiers at the 35 Artillery Brigade in Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Usman urged a strong sense of professionalism and unswerving allegiance, extending from the President to the highest levels of the Armed Forces leadership.

Amidst a backdrop of unfolding military coups across African nations, including the latest one in Gabon, the GOC cautioned against disloyalty within the Nigerian Armed Forces. Accompanied by Brigadier General Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu, the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Usman affirmed the military’s intolerance for any breach of loyalty.

While acknowledging existing challenges, Usman clarified that these issues were not unique to the specific Brigade Command. He outlined the paramount importance of loyalty, beginning with the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Tinubu, and extending through the hierarchy to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and down to individual Brigade Commanders. Usman stressed that loyalty was non-negotiable and incompatible with the Armed Forces’ values.

The GOC highlighted the core attributes of discipline, loyalty, and professionalism as essential traits for soldiers. He underscored the critical role the military plays in ensuring societal stability, allowing civilians to carry on with their daily lives without fear. In addition to loyalty, Usman encouraged soldiers to exhibit diligence, excel in training courses, and strive for excellence in their duties, assuring them that adherence to these principles would facilitate their growth within the military.

As part of his visit, the GOC inaugurated the Quarter Guard project at the Barrack and met with Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland. The ruler pledged unwavering support to the GOC and the Nigerian army, highlighting the indispensable role of the military in maintaining the nation’s security and stability.

