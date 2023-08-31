Nigerian Army Uncovers Oil Thieves’ Hideouts, Seizes Illegally Stored Diesel in Imo and Delta States

Troops from the Nigerian Army have initiated operations to combat disruptions in the country’s oil sector in the Southern region.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, it was revealed that on Monday, August 28, 2023, troops from the “343 Artillery Regiment engaged in anti-oil theft operations” successfully targeted an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State.

During the operation, the troops discovered and seized 15 sacks and 13 jerry cans containing illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) that were concealed within the camp. Additionally, two pumping machines, three power generators, one hose, and a toolbox used for tampering with oil pipelines were recovered.

In a parallel operation carried out on the same day, troops from the 3 Battalion uncovered an active illegal oil refining site in Enokora Community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. The site was found to contain three cooking ovens and six reservoirs.

Further actions were taken on August 29, 2023, when troops, acting on credible information, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The vigilant troops also intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO in the same vicinity.

Members of the public were urged to promptly report any suspicious activities or acts of sabotage to security agencies, as these reports will contribute to ongoing efforts to combat economic sabotage in the country.