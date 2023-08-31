Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nigerian Activist, Gyenger Files N200Million Rights Suit Against Benue Governor, Police Commissioner, Others For Detaining Him Over Facebook Post

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

A social media activist, Mr Terhemba Paul Gyenger, has filed N200 million fundamental rights suit against Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and the Benue State Government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Also joined in the suit are the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, and the Attorney General of Benue State.

Gyenger was arrested last Friday, August 25, 2023, at his residence in Gyado Villa, Makurdi over his Facebook post of August 18, 2023, where he wrote that the state governor had allegedly diverted N2 billion sent to the state by the federal government out of the N5 billion palliatives meant for the people.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Barrister Clement Mue, Gyenger is seeking a declaration that his arrest, harassment, humiliation and continuous detention to date by the police over a civil matter is unwarranted, unconstitutional, illegal, ultra vires and constitutes a gross violation of his right to personal liberty, freedom of speech, right to dignity of the human person and right to privacy provided, protected and guaranteed under sections 34, 35, and 36, 39, 41 and 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Articles 5, 6 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

Mr Gyenger is seeking an order compelling the governor, Benue State Government, Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, and the Attorney General of Benue State to pay him the sum of N200 million as compensation and damages for the illegal arrest and continuous detention.

He is also seeking an order directing the Nigerian police to release him forthwith on liberal terms and an order compelling the respondents to tender an unreserved apology before members of the public in two national dailies for painting him in bad light before members of the public.

The activist is further seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, officers, servants and cronies from further threatening to arrest, detain, intimidate and harass him.

The arrest of Paul Gyenger has sparked widespread reactions from the public, especially on social media in the last week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos Blue Rail Line Begins Commercial Operations on September 4, No Eating or Drinking Allowed.
Next article
Three Nigerians Jailed In US For Multi-Million Dollar International Fraud, To Pay Back Over N20Million
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Three Nigerians Jailed In US For Multi-Million Dollar International Fraud, To Pay Back Over N20Million

Naija247news, New York -
Three Nigerian men who preyed on the elderly and...

Lagos Blue Rail Line Begins Commercial Operations on September 4, No Eating or Drinking Allowed.

Naija247news, New York -
The Lagos State Government has declared that the Blue...

AU Condemns Gabon Coup, Urges Speedy Return to Democratic Order

Naija247news, New York -
The African Union (AU) has denounced the coup in...

Nigerian Army Uncovers Oil Thieves’ Hideouts, Seizes Illegally Stored Diesel in Imo and Delta States

Naija247news, New York -
Troops from the Nigerian Army have initiated operations to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three Nigerians Jailed In US For Multi-Million Dollar International Fraud, To Pay Back Over N20Million

Top Stories 0
Three Nigerian men who preyed on the elderly and...

Lagos Blue Rail Line Begins Commercial Operations on September 4, No Eating or Drinking Allowed.

Infrastructure 0
The Lagos State Government has declared that the Blue...

AU Condemns Gabon Coup, Urges Speedy Return to Democratic Order

Democracy Africa 0
The African Union (AU) has denounced the coup in...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights