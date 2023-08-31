Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria stock market closes bearish,All Share Index decline by 0.08%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market closed bearish on profit taking in 24 stocks led by TRANSCORP on Wednesday’s trading activities.

The All Share Index declined by 0.08% to close at 66,439.53 points from the previous close of 66,490.34 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.08% to close at N36.363 trillion from the previous close of N36.391 trillion, thereby shedding N 28 billion.

An aggregate of 637 million units of shares were traded in 10,033 deals, valued at about N7.79 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and Capital Hotel Plc led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N1.10 and N2.75 from the previous close of N1.00 and N2.50 repectively.

University Press, Champion Breweries and THOMASWYAT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.77%, 9.72% and 9.60% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TRANSCORP led other price decliners as it shed 9.99% of its share price to close at N6.31 from the previous close of N7.01.

CWG and Ikeja Hotel among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88% and 9.84% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 292 million units of its shares in 1,834 deals, valued at N2.147 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 26.7 million units of its shares in 395 deals, valued at N435 million.

Dangote Sugar traded about 24 million units of its shares in 1,104 deals, valued at N1,455 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University


