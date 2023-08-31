Menu
Geopolitics

Niger junta instructs police to expel French ambassador

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

NIAMEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) – The junta that seized power in Niger last month said that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no longer had diplomatic immunity and police had been instructed to expel him.

The junta on Friday ordered the ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours in response to actions taken by the French government which it said were “contrary to the interests of Niger”.

The visas of the ambassador and his family were cancelled, the junta said in a statement dated Aug. 29 and confirmed as authentic by the junta’s head of communications.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the ambassador would stay in the country despite the junta’s pressure and reiterated France’s support to Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

