“Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Warns Against Neglecting Open Trade: Increased Risk of Inflation and Weaker Growth”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has emphasized that turning away from open trade could have far-reaching consequences, including heightened price instability, increased inflation, and diminished growth prospects. Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in the United States, Okonjo-Iweala underscored the significance of predictable trade for disinflationary pressure, reduced volatility, and enhanced economic resilience. She cautioned against trade fragmentation into rival blocs, citing its potential high costs.

In her address, Okonjo-Iweala highlighted that a departure from open and predictable trade would result in reduced competitive pressures, amplified price fluctuations, and ultimately weaker growth and development prospects. She also expressed concerns about a slower transition to a low-carbon economy and heightened vulnerability to supply shocks in such a scenario.

Sustained inflation in developed nations has led to monetary tightening, which, according to Okonjo-Iweala, has aggravated debt distress and financial instability in numerous developing economies. While acknowledging the challenges and skepticism surrounding trade, she presented data from WTO economists that revealed an overall reduction in trade costs for agricultural products, manufactured goods, and services by 12% over the past two decades. Despite increased policy costs like tariffs and non-tariff barriers, this reduction in trade costs has been instrumental in driving trade growth.

Okonjo-Iweala stressed the importance of fostering globalized production networks by involving more countries in the process. She referred to this approach as “re-globalization,” which has the potential to boost productivity, growth, development, and long-term price stability. In conclusion, she urged a balanced and open approach to trade that considers both the challenges and benefits while avoiding a retreat from open trade.