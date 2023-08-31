Menu
Super Falcons

NFF confirms Super Falcons’ coach, Randy Waldrum’s exit

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has subtly confirmed the exit of Super Falcons’ coach to the just concluded Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Randy Waldrum, from his position as the country’s senior women national team manager.

Yesterday, the NFF charged its technical committee to search for new handlers for the team ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics’ qualifiers. Waldrum and the federation had a frosty relationship on the eve of the World Cup, but the country’s subsequent impressive performance at the championship papered over the feud. However, there were rumours after the championship that the NFF would not renew the American’s contract, which expired with the competition.

Speaking while inaugurating the recently constituted NFF Technical Committee in Abuja, the federation’s president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, tasked them to constitute fresh technical crews for most of the national teams, and provide direction for them.

He said: “The Super Falcons are back from the FIFA World Cup with aplomb, but we must remember that they have 2024 Olympics and 2024 Women AFCON qualifying matches shortly and should start to prepare for those games. The home-based professionals have qualifiers for the CHAN and the male and female U17 and U20 teams have qualification matches of high importance in a few months to come.”

Gusau promised that the NFF would support the committee to accomplish its work while emphasising that meetings could be either physical or by video conference.

Responding, Chairman of the committee, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, stated that the committee would discharge its duties with every sense of responsibility and be guided by the vision of the Gusau-led administration to work proactively and energetically to ensure the real growth of the game of football in Nigeria in all its aspects and ramifications.

