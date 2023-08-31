Naira Appreciates by 4.8% at the Investors and Exporters Window

August 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) arm of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday, August 30.

The Naira appreciated against the greenback by 4.8 per cent or N37.16 to sell for N738.18/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N775.34/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Data showed that the value of forex transactions in the spot market surged by 138.6 per cent or $98.83 million to $170.15 million from the $71.32 million recorded in the preceding session.

Also, in the parallel market, the Nigerian currency depreciated against its American counterpart by N10 during the day to close at N915/$1 compared with Tuesday’s closing price of N905/$1. (www.naija247news.com).