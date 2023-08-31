Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates by 4.8% at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) arm of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday, August 30.

The Naira appreciated against the greenback by 4.8 per cent or N37.16 to sell for N738.18/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N775.34/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Data showed that the value of forex transactions in the spot market surged by 138.6 per cent or $98.83 million to $170.15 million from the $71.32 million recorded in the preceding session.

Also, in the parallel market, the Nigerian currency depreciated against its American counterpart by N10 during the day to close at N915/$1 compared with Tuesday’s closing price of N905/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in
Next article
Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Sept. 19
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Sept. 19

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will address the 78th...

Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. n a move to resolve the current impasse...

Suspend Me If You Are Not Scared Of me -Wike To PDP

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory...

Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Dangote Rice Merge to be completed via scheme of consideration

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has disclosed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Sept. 19

Politics & Govt News 0
August 31,2023. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will address the 78th...

Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Romances as GAC wades in

Politics & Govt News 0
August 31,2023. n a move to resolve the current impasse...

Suspend Me If You Are Not Scared Of me -Wike To PDP

Politics & Govt News 0
August 31,2023. The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights