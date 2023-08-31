Lagos Blue Rail Line Begins Commercial Operations on September 4, No Eating or Drinking Allowed.

The Lagos State Government has declared that the Blue Line Rail will begin commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023.

During a press conference at the Marina Station of the Blue Line Rail in Lagos, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), confirmed the start date. She also shared that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would inaugurate the train’s operation with an inaugural ride at 9 a.m. on September 4, before regular passengers commence their journeys.

Partial passenger operations will launch on Tuesday, with morning peak hours from 6:30 am to 10 am and afternoon peak hours from 4 pm to 9:30 pm. The initial operations will consist of 12 trips daily for two weeks, later increasing to 76 trips per day.

For the first four weeks, despite being electric, the train will run on a locomotive to ensure a smooth transition to full electric operations and allow passengers to become acquainted with the rail system. While running on a locomotive, the tracks will remain energized, and passengers won’t be allowed to cross them.

Approximately 150,000 passengers are anticipated to use the train daily. A full journey from Marina to Mile 2 will cost N750, with a 50 percent discount applicable as part of the transportation palliative announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Travelers must use cowry cards to access the service; cash or paper tickets won’t be accepted. Akinajo emphasized that eating and drinking on the train are prohibited, and strict security measures are in place, including over 300 CCTV cameras across the Blue Line Rail.

Despite earlier delays, the Blue Line Rail’s launch is now set for September 4, following the inauguration of its first phase by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023. This phase covers the route from Marina to Mile 2, with plans for Phase 2 from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko underway.

The Blue Rail Line, a component of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, spans 27.5 km from Marina to Okokomaiko, boasting 13 stations and a 35-minute end-to-end journey time.