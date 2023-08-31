Menu
Kano State Government Allocates N800 Million for 1800 Couples’ Mass Wedding

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Kano State Government has invested over N800 million in the preparation of furniture, food items, and clothing materials for 1,800 couples participating in its mass wedding initiative.

Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, the commander of the state Hisbah board, revealed that each bride will receive a set of beds with mattresses and pillows, along with N20,000 to kick-start a business. Selection criteria have been established for recipients, and those who divorce after marriage will be liable to repay the state government for the provided items.

Additionally, Sheikh Aminu highlighted that donors and affluent individuals are pledging their support to ensure the success of the mass wedding. This initiative aims to address societal issues and alleviate poverty, as many weddings were postponed due to financial constraints.

He urged well-off individuals to assist the less privileged in society and invited the public to participate in achieving the program’s objectives.

