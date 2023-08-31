“July 2023: DMO Auctions N406.10 Billion in Treasury Bills, FGN Bond Sales See Bullish Demand”

The Debt Management Office (DMO) conducted auctions in July 2023, selling treasury bills valued at N406.10 billion. This information comes from the FMDQ Markets Monthly Report for July, as reported by Nairametrics. The amount represents a 0.39% month-on-month increase compared to June 2023, when T-bills worth N404.51 billion were sold.

Furthermore, the DMO reopened various FGN Bonds, including two 10-year, one 15-year, and one 30-year bonds, totaling N657.84 billion in value for July 2023. The report highlights that this total sale saw an oversubscription of 182.73% in relation to the offered amount, with a 39.03% month-on-month increase compared to June 2023.

The report mentions that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not conduct any public Open Market Operations (OMO) Bills auctions in July 2023.

Regarding corporate bonds, the report notes that there were no new corporate bonds listed on the FMDQ Exchange in July 2023. This is in contrast to June 2023 when corporate bonds worth N17.50 billion were listed. As a result, the total outstanding value for corporate bonds remained unchanged at N1,757.95 billion during the review month.

The report also discusses Commercial Papers (CPs), stating that the total value of CPs quoted on the FMDQ Exchange in July 2023 was N117.32 billion. This represents a 42.85% month-on-month increase from the value of CPs quoted in June 2023. The quoted CPs were issued by various institutions from different sectors.

Regarding secondary market turnover, the report mentions that in July 2023, the turnover on the FMDQ Exchange was N19.92 trillion, showing an 8.37% month-on-month decrease from June 2023, but a 0.81% year-on-year increase from July 2022. The dominant contributors to secondary market activity were Foreign Exchange (FX), Money Market (MM), and CBN Bills transactions.

The report provides insights into the spot FX market turnover, stating that it was N3.61 trillion ($4.66 billion) in July 2023. This represents a 24.34% month-on-month decrease from the turnover recorded in June 2023. The report also highlights the appreciation of the US Dollar against the Naira during the period.

Lastly, the Fixed Income (FI) market turnover for July 2023 was N8.43 trillion, indicating a 12.16% month-on-month increase from June 2023. This increase was driven by upticks in turnover across T.Bills, OMO Bills, and Other Bonds. However, there were decreases in CBN Special Bills and FGN Bonds transactions during the same period.