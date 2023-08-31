Imo Voters Reject Uzodimma for Hardship, Communal Killings -PDP

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has faced rejection from voters due to severe hardship and rampant killings, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On August 30, 2023, the PDP voiced its confidence in Uzodinma’s impending exit from Government House, attributing this belief to the rising opposition to his leadership and the growing dissatisfaction with the All Progressives Congress (APC) among the citizens of Imo State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated, “It is evident that Governor Uzodimma and the APC-administration in Imo State are anticipating an inevitable defeat by the PDP, as they have been overshadowed by the immense popularity of our governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Jones Onyereri, across the state, in anticipation of the November 11, 2023 governorship election.”

Ologunagba further criticized the tactics employed by the embattled Governor Uzodinma-led APC administration, emphasizing their reliance on violence, smear campaigns, and propaganda against the people of Imo State. He added, “The APC is resorting to coercive tactics as a result of Governor Uzodinma’s open rejection by a majority of the people of Imo State, owing to his profound failure in office, the severe economic distress, and the senseless killing of numerous innocent Imo citizens during his tenure.”

The PDP spokesperson condemned the APC’s attempts to suppress opposition voices in the state using the instruments of state power. He stated, “The APC’s sinister actions of attacking the people of Imo State seem to be aimed at escalating the already tense security situation, instilling fear, obstructing citizens from exercising their democratic right to vote, and potentially creating a conducive environment for election rigging.”

Ologunagba noted the recent incident involving the demolition of part of the All Seasons Hotel in Owerri, which he deemed an effort to intimidate the people of Imo State and weaken their determination to free the state from the APC’s grip.

In closing, Ologunagba asserted that despite any amount of violence, intimidation, or harassment, the will of the people of Imo State could not be subdued. He maintained that the PDP remained confident in their objective to restore the state’s safety and prosperity through the upcoming election.