Political parties

"Galadima Dismisses NNPP Crisis: Calls Kwankwaso's Suspension a Nollywood Movie"

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Buba Galadima, a prominent figure and founding member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has labeled the suspension of the party’s national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as a farcical display akin to something from Nollywood or Hollywood. The suspension of Kwankwaso and other members within the party was announced by a faction that accused them of engaging in “anti-party activities in various meetings,” backed by what they referred to as “material evidence” of such behavior.

However, during a recent appearance on a Channels TV program, Galadima challenged the credibility of the leaders who declared Kwankwaso’s suspension, noting that those individuals had previously been expelled from NNPP. Galadima vehemently asserted that the party remains unified and free from the crisis that is being propagated.

In addressing the allegations of anti-party activities, Galadima explained that politicians often engage with various individuals and groups, and Kwankwaso had sought permission from the party before such engagements occurred. He went on to clarify that the individuals who had been expelled, namely Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and Gabriel Agbor Major, had confessed their errors during a disciplinary committee hearing. It was on this basis that they were recommended for expulsion by the National Working Committee.

