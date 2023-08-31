Davido gifts lady N2m after she ate apple and garri as fried rice

August 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian lady who recently became an internet sweetheart after sharing how she soaked garri, has received monetary gift from famous musician, Davido.

The young woman known as Okoli posted a video which showed her going out in the middle of the night to buy ‘fried rice’ which turned out to be garri and sugar.

She proceeded to sit on her bed and drink the garri at home with so much joy on her face and this melted the hearts of many.

The video went viral and got the attention of Davido who decided to send N2 million to her through celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

He sent a DM to Ednut and revealed that he liked the content. Omo Baba Olowo also asked for Okoli’s details.

Tunde Ednut shared the news excitedly, praising Davido for his kind gesture and asking for prayers for the singer.(www.naija247news.com).