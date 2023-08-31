Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Davido gifts lady N2m after she ate apple and garri as fried rice

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian lady who recently became an internet sweetheart after sharing how she soaked garri, has received monetary gift from famous musician, Davido.

The young woman known as Okoli posted a video which showed her going out in the middle of the night to buy ‘fried rice’ which turned out to be garri and sugar.

She proceeded to sit on her bed and drink the garri at home with so much joy on her face and this melted the hearts of many.

The video went viral and got the attention of Davido who decided to send N2 million to her through celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

He sent a DM to Ednut and revealed that he liked the content. Omo Baba Olowo also asked for Okoli’s details.

Tunde Ednut shared the news excitedly, praising Davido for his kind gesture and asking for prayers for the singer.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Constitute committee to assess performance of ministers, Uche Nwosu counsels Tinubu
Next article
South African Fire kills 64 Persons Including Children
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Elon Musk says rebranded app X will be getting audio,video calls features soon

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elon Musk has announced that rebranded...

South African Fire kills 64 Persons Including Children

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fire that engulfed a five-storey...

Constitute committee to assess performance of ministers, Uche Nwosu counsels Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State...

Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Sept. 19

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 31,2023. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will address the 78th...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Elon Musk says rebranded app X will be getting audio,video calls features soon

Technology 0
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elon Musk has announced that rebranded...

South African Fire kills 64 Persons Including Children

Regions 0
August 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fire that engulfed a five-storey...

Constitute committee to assess performance of ministers, Uche Nwosu counsels Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
August 31,2023. Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights