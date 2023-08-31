Menu
Cross Dresser Bobrisky reacts to arrest of suspected 100 gay men in Delta

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisy, has reacted to reports of the arrest of suspected gay men at a wedding in Ekpan Delta state last weekend.

The police paraded the suspects on Tuesday, August 29, and said they were holding a gay wedding when they were arrested.

Reactng to the news via his Instagram page, Bobrisky said the suspects deserved how they were treated. He said that the suspected gay men should not have organised a wedding in a country where they know the law prohibits their actions.

 

?You all deserve how you were treated?- Bobrisky reacts to the arrest of suspected gay men in Delta State.
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

