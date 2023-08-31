Cross Dresser Bobrisky reacts to arrest of suspected 100 gay men in Delta

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisy, has reacted to reports of the arrest of suspected gay men at a wedding in Ekpan Delta state last weekend.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The police paraded the suspects on Tuesday, August 29, and said they were holding a gay wedding when they were arrested.

Reactng to the news via his Instagram page, Bobrisky said the suspects deserved how they were treated. He said that the suspected gay men should not have organised a wedding in a country where they know the law prohibits their actions.

Read his post below…