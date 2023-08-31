Court Upholds N50 Million Damages Against Senator Abbo for Assaulting Woman in Sex Toy Shop, Labels Conduct ‘Outrageous’

The Abuja Division of the Nigerian Appeal Court has confirmed the N50 million in damages awarded against Senator Elisha Abbo for assaulting a woman, Ms. Osimibibra Warmate, in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

On September 28, 2020, a FCT High Court ruled that Abbo, the representative of Adamawa North Senatorial at the National Assembly, must pay N50 million as compensation to Warmate for the assault.

Following the May 11, 2019 incident – which took place just three months after Abbo’s election as senator and a month before his swearing-in – Warmate pursued a fundamental human rights enforcement suit marked CV/2393/19 before the FCT High Court. The trial judge, Justice Samira Bature, found Abbo guilty and ordered him to pay the compensation to Warmate.

Not satisfied with the judgment, Abbo appealed the decision at the appellate court. Delivering its verdict, the appellate court dismissed the appeal in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Jamilu Tukur.

The panel upheld the high court’s verdict of September 29, 2020, confirming that trial judge Samira Bature was right in supporting Warmate’s case and awarding damages against Abbo. The appellate court also dismissed Abbo’s arguments that the suit leading to the damages was improperly initiated, that he was denied a fair hearing, and that Warmate’s claims were only a case of simple assault.

Furthermore, the court upheld the N50 million in damages and awarded an additional N500,000 in favor of Warmate. It addressed all five raised issues in the appeal against Abbo. In the lead judgment delivered by Danlami Senchi, the appellate court concluded that Senator Abbo’s appeal marked CA/ABJ/945/2020 lacked merit.

“The decision of the trial court in the award of N50 million against the Appellant and in favor of the Respondent was proper,” Justice Senchi held, noting that Warmate’s evidence, including medical reports and video recordings, were compelling and demonstrated the inappropriateness of Abbo’s conduct. “The conduct of the Appellant is sufficiently outrageous to merit the punishment, as the facts of the case disclosed flagrant disobedience of the law, especially that the Appellant is an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the court stated.