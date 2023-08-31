Menu
Commonwealth Condemns ‘Deeply Concerning’ Gabon Coup, Monitors Situation

By: Naija247news, New York

The Commonwealth of Nations has denounced the military seizure of power in Gabon as deeply concerning. Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth’s Secretary General, released a concise statement on her X (formerly Twitter) account, indicating that the Commonwealth Secretariat is closely monitoring the situation in the French-speaking African nation. Scotland emphasized that the Commonwealth Charter mandates member states to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles at all times.

SaharaReporters previously conveyed that Gabonese soldiers announced on television their intention to “put an end to the current regime.” They declared the cancellation of the election, which officially resulted in President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s victory. The soldiers stated that all institutions of the republic had been dissolved.

Meanwhile, military leaders in Gabon are in discussions to determine the new transitional leader. Brice Nguema, the suspected coup leader, revealed that a meeting of military generals was scheduled for 14:00 GMT on Wednesday to choose the country’s new leader. In an exclusive interview with the French newspaper Le Monde, Nguema, leader of the elite Republican Guard and a relative of ousted President Ali Bongo, stated, “I am not declaring myself yet, I am not considering anything at the moment. It is a debate we will have with all the generals. We will be meeting at 2 pm [local time]. The aim will be to reach a consensus. Everyone will put forward ideas, and the best ones will be retained, along with the name of the person who will lead the transition.”

