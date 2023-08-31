Menu
Investigative News and Reports

Chicago State University Shuts Down Social Media Amidst Controversy Over Nigeria’s President Tinubu’s Certificate Scandal

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Chicago State University (CSU) has taken the step of locking its official social media accounts due to a backlash from Nigerians over the non-disclosure of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records. After facing criticism and inquiries about how President Tinubu obtained his degree from the institution, the university locked its Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook pages.

The move comes in response to an application submitted by presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a US court in Illinois. The university recently outlined conditions for granting access to President Tinubu’s academic credentials.

Atiku and Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi are challenging the election and eligibility of Tinubu, who ran as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) in Abuja.

Atiku sought approval from a United States District Court in Chicago to obtain all of Tinubu’s academic records, citing irregularities in the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Chicago State University has agreed to release Tinubu’s credentials once an order from the court is issued.

Tinubu, however, requested that CSU not release his academic credentials to Atiku, arguing that the case at the PEPT has been closed and his credentials are not relevant to the suit.

The university’s decision to lock its social media accounts was met with criticism from Nigerians, who accused it of hiding relevant information and favoring secrecy.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

