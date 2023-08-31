Menu
Cherubim and Seraphim Pastor Set Lady on fire during deliverance

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lady identified as Sukura Owodunni has allegedly been set ablaze by a pastor, Taiwo Odebiyi, when he was trying to perform deliverance on her at his Cherubim and Seraphim Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The incident happened on August 17, 2023, when the victim visited the church for a special prayer at the pastor’s invitation.

Our correspondent further learnt that the pastor directed the 21 year old victim to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle for the special prayer.

While praying for her, the pastor was said to have poured the perfume on the lady’s body and lit the candle.

Immediately after the pastor lit the candle, Owodunni was said to have gone up in flames, causing serious burns to her chest, shoulder and legs.

The suspect was immediately arrested after the Divisional Police Officer in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the premises on Tuesday.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Wednesday, noted that further investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,” Odutola said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

