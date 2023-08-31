AU Condemns Gabon Coup, Urges Speedy Return to Democratic Order

The African Union (AU) has denounced the coup in Gabon and called for a swift return to democratic constitutional governance. It implored Gabon’s national army and security forces to uphold their republican duty, ensuring the safety of the President, his family, government officials, and the nation’s stability.

Gabonese soldiers had earlier declared on television their intention to end the current regime, cancelling a disputed election where President Ali Bongo Ondimba was declared the winner by electoral officials.

Brice Nguema, the suspected coup leader and leader of the elite Republican Guard, revealed in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde that military generals would convene to choose a new leader for the country.

In response to these events, the AU Commission Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed concern and disappointment, emphasizing that the situation violated the African Union’s legal and political frameworks. Mahamat encouraged all political, civil, and military entities in Gabon to prioritize peaceful solutions and quickly restore democratic order in the country.