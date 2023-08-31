Menu
NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

“Aregbesola Clarifies Decision to Withhold Support for APC in 2022 Gubernatorial Race”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Rauf Aregbesola, the former Minister of Interior, has shed light on his deliberate choice not to endorse his party’s candidate in the 2022 Osun State governorship election. He revealed that his aim was to prevent voter confusion within the state. Speaking on a radio show in Ilesha, Aregbesola, a former two-term governor of Osun, cited a backdrop of acrimony and exclusion from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as reasons for his withdrawal of support for the re-election bid of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Aregbesola emphasized the importance of inclusivity in politics, recalling his efforts during his own re-election bid in 2014 when he brought even opposition party members together to bolster the party’s strength. He highlighted the significant role that embracing all interests plays in achieving electoral success.

In reference to Oyetola’s administration, Aregbesola underscored the estrangement he and his supporters felt due to being marginalized. He referenced a video that circulated during the campaign, indicating that those not formally invited would face consequences if they attended. Feeling unwanted by the administration, Aregbesola opted to remain distant to avoid contributing to confusion over his stance.

Oyetola, who experienced electoral defeat and subsequent legal challenges that yielded no redress, recently secured a position as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

