Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

16 Years Old Girl Crushed to Death in Niger State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Niger State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 16-year-old girl, Priscilla Galadima, who was crushed to death by a tanker driver in Minna.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed this to the Newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

He said the deceased was a resident of the Barkin-Sale area, Minna who was trying to cross the road by Shiroro roundabout when she met her unfortunate death.

“At about 10am on Wednesday a Mercedes Benz vehicle with Reg. No. SUL 140 AJ driven by one Daniel Joshua, aged 35 years of Morris Minna, was coming from Mandela road heading to Shiroro roundabout.

“But somewhere along the way, he drove recklessly and scratched a Toyota Yaris vehicle with Reg.No. RJA 375 AA driven by one Abubakar Yahaya of Okada Road.

“The Mercedes vehicle reportedly refused to stop while the Toyota vehicle pursued the benz for it to stop.

“The Benz in the process, hit a pedestrian, Priscilla Galadima, aged 16 years of Barkin-Sale, who was trying to cross the road by Shiroro roundabout,” he said.

Abiodun said the lady was hit to the opposite lane, adding, ”unfortunately, an oncoming tanker trailer with Reg.No JMT 576 YR driven by one Ibrahim Lawal of Jembutu Yola, ran over the deceased.”

He said that the deceased was taken to General Hospital Minna, where she was confirmed dead. Abiodun added that the drivers were arrested and taken to Tudum Wada police division for further investigation, while the corpse was deposited at the Minna General Hospital’s morgue, Minna.   (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
African leaders work on response to Gabon military coup
Next article
EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon

Naija247news, New York -
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The EU rejects...

African leaders work on response to Gabon military coup

Naija247news, New York -
Gabon officers announced coup after election Bongo had been set...

EU ministers to tackle Niger coup response at Spain meeting

Naija247news, New York -
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 31 - European Union foreign ministers...

Nigerian Army Urges Soldiers to Demonstrate Unwavering Loyalty to President Tinubu

Naija247news, New York -
In a recent address, Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon

Geopolitics 0
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The EU rejects...

African leaders work on response to Gabon military coup

Geopolitics 0
Gabon officers announced coup after election Bongo had been set...

EU ministers to tackle Niger coup response at Spain meeting

Geopolitics 0
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 31 - European Union foreign ministers...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights